DPL 2025 Drama: Digvesh Rathi’s Sledge Backfires As Ankit Kumar Responds With Twin Sixes - Watch

In a dramatic twist during the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, fiery right-arm spinner Digvesh Rathi found himself at the center of controversy after a heated mid-pitch altercation with West Delhi Lions batter Ankit Kumar. The incident, which quickly went viral, unfolded during a tense clash against South Delhi Superstarz and has since become a talking point in the domestic cricketing circuit.

The Build-Up to the Clash

Known for his aggressive demeanor and animated celebrations, Digvesh Rathi entered the match with pressure mounting, having yet to take a wicket in the tournament. The match against West Delhi Lions was critical for the Superstarz, and Rathi’s intentions were clear: to disrupt the rhythm of the opposition’s batting unit.

But things spiraled quickly when Rathi attempted mind games mid-over. He paused before delivering the ball, changed his bowling angle, and appeared to murmur something toward opener Ankit Kumar. What followed was a heated verbal spat between the two players, captured live on camera.

The Fiery Exchange

Ankit, known for his calm temperament, didn't take the provocation lightly. He walked down the pitch to confront Rathi, and the umpires had to intervene to prevent the confrontation from escalating. Though no physical contact occurred, the tension was unmistakable, and it charged up the atmosphere at the venue.

Kumar Strikes with Twin Sixes

Moments after the altercation, Rathi resumed his over. But what came next was nothing short of poetic justice. Ankit Kumar launched a towering six over long-on, followed by another clean hit over deep mid-wicket, two consecutive blows that sent the crowd into a frenzy. As he returned to the crease, Ankit gestured the number two with his fingers, a subtle dig at Rathi’s failed sledging attempt.

Heated Kalesh b/w LSG bowler Digvesh Rathi and Batsam During Delhi Premier League, Later got thrashed by batsman ankit kumar

pic.twitter.com/INubJ93vlo — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 6, 2025

The Rathi vs. Ankit saga will go down as one of the most memorable moments of DPL 2025, not just for the cricket but for the reminder that in the game of nerves, temperament often trumps aggression. While cricket thrives on passion and rivalry, there’s a thin line between competitiveness and controversy, and Rathi may need to tread that line more carefully in the matches to come.