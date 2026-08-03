/DPL 2026: Dev Lakra, Anuj Rawat guide Purani Dilli 6 to seven-wicket win over West Delhi Lions

Purani Dilli 6 produced a clinical batting display to defeat West Delhi Lions by seven wickets in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. Chasing a target of 181, the side recovered from an early setback to complete the chase with more than two overs to spare.
After being put in to bat, West Delhi Lions got off to a flying start through openers Ankit Kumar and Krish Yadav, who added 90 runs for the opening wicket. The pair dominated the powerplay, with Ankit leading the charge while Krish played the supporting role.
Krish departed after scoring 43 off 31 balls, but Ankit continued to attack the bowlers, bringing up a fluent 86 off just 45 deliveries. Despite his efforts, the Lions lost wickets at regular intervals in the second half of the innings, preventing them from posting an even bigger total. They eventually finished on 180/6 in their 20 overs.
For Purani Dilli 6, Pankaj Jaswal impressed with the ball, returning figures of 2/30, while the remaining bowlers chipped in with timely breakthroughs.
Purani Dilli 6 suffered an immediate blow when Rohan Rana was dismissed off the very first ball of the innings. However, Samarth Seth and Dev Lakra steadied the chase with a crucial 94-run partnership for the second wicket.
Lakra shifted the momentum with an attacking 64 off 33 balls, striking four boundaries and six sixes, while Seth contributed a steady 30 off 29 deliveries.
After Lakra's dismissal, captain Anuj Rawat ensured there were no further hiccups. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 49 off 26 balls, while Lalit Yadav added an unbeaten 30 off 17 deliveries. The duo guided Purani Dilli 6 home comfortably, sealing a seven-wicket victory and extending their impressive start to the DPL 2026 campaign.
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