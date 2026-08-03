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DPL 2026: Dev Lakra, Anuj Rawat guide Purani Dilli 6 to seven-wicket win over West Delhi Lions

Dev Lakra's explosive 64 and Anuj Rawat's unbeaten 49 powered Purani Dilli 6 to a comfortable seven-wicket win over West Delhi Lions in DPL 2026. Earlier, Ankit Kumar starred with a brilliant 86 off 45 balls to help West Delhi Lions post 180/6, but his effort went in vain.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 07:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
DPL 2026: Dev Lakra, Anuj Rawat guide Purani Dilli 6 to seven-wicket win over West Delhi Lions
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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DPL 2026: Dev Lakra, Anuj Rawat guide Purani Dilli 6 to seven-wicket win over West Delhi Lions
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