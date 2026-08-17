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DPL 2026: East Delhi Riders beat New Delhi Tigers by 36 runs in Arun Jaitley stadium

East Delhi Riders defeated New Delhi Tigers by 36 runs in the Delhi Premier League 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. After posting 192/7, the Riders bowled out the Tigers for 156, with Ashish Meena taking three wickets.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 07:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 07:57 PM IST
DPL 2026: East Delhi Riders beat New Delhi Tigers by 36 runs in Arun Jaitley stadium
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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DPL 2026: East Delhi Riders beat New Delhi Tigers by 36 runs in Arun Jaitley stadium
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