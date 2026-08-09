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DPL 2026: North Delhi Strikers thrash New Delhi Tigers by seven wickets

North Delhi Strikers chased down 162 with ease, beating New Delhi Tigers by seven wickets in DPL 2026. Captain Sarthak Ranjan led the chase with a brilliant 65 off 43 balls, including five sixes.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 07:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 07:36 PM IST
DPL 2026: North Delhi Strikers thrash New Delhi Tigers by seven wickets
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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