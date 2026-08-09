/DPL 2026: North Delhi Strikers thrash New Delhi Tigers by seven wickets

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, North Delhi Strikers limited New Delhi Tigers to 161/8 in their 20 overs. Opener Atulya Pandey provided a strong start with 32 off 21 balls, hitting six boundaries. Nevertheless, North Delhi Strikers consistently took wickets at key moments. Vikas Dixit was the most effective bowler, disrupting partnerships during the middle and final overs, finishing with impressive figures of 3/28 in four overs.