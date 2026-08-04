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DPL 2026: Outer Delhi Warriors beat New Delhi Tigers in season's first Super Over thriller

Outer Delhi Warriors defeated New Delhi Tigers in the first Super Over of the DPL 2026 after a thrilling last-ball tie at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Monu Shukla starred for the Warriors, who held their nerve to clinch a dramatic victory in the Super Over.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 09:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
DPL 2026: Outer Delhi Warriors beat New Delhi Tigers in season's first Super Over thriller
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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