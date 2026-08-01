Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /DPL 2026: U19 WC winning captain sends IPL franchises strong message with clucth 72 spoiling Anuj Rawat's blazing century

DPL 2026: U19 WC winning captain sends IPL franchises strong message with clucth 72 spoiling Anuj Rawat's blazing century

 Jasvir Sehrawat then calmly hit the winning runs, guiding Central Delhi Kings to a thrilling four-wicket victory and handing them a winning start to the DPL 2026 campaign.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 08:56 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
DPL 2026: U19 WC winning captain sends IPL franchises strong message with clucth 72 spoiling Anuj Rawat's blazing century
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jammu and Kashmir: Kulgam terror attack death toll rises to 2 as second injured labourer dies
2
3
4
5