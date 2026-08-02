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DPL 2026: Vansh Bedi, Yash Dhull power Central Delhi Kings to thrilling win over Outer Delhi Warriors

Central Delhi Kings continued their unbeaten run in DPL 2026 with a thrilling four-wicket win over Outer Delhi Warriors in a rain-curtailed 10-over clash. Vansh Bedi's unbeaten 47 off 16 balls and Yash Dhull's explosive 35 helped the Kings chase down 131 in just 9.5 overs for their second consecutive victory.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 11:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
DPL 2026: Vansh Bedi, Yash Dhull power Central Delhi Kings to thrilling win over Outer Delhi Warriors
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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DPL 2026: Vansh Bedi, Yash Dhull power Central Delhi Kings to thrilling win over Outer Delhi Warriors
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