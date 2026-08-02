/DPL 2026: Vansh Bedi, Yash Dhull power Central Delhi Kings to thrilling win over Outer Delhi Warriors

Central Delhi Kings maintained their unbeaten start to the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026, registering their second consecutive victory with a thrilling four-wicket win over Outer Delhi Warriors in a rain-curtailed 10-over contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.



Chasing a challenging target of 131, the Kings completed the chase in just 9.5 overs, finishing on 133/6 to make it two wins from two matches and strengthen their position at the top of the standings.