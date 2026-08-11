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DPL 2026: West Delhi Lions beat East Delhi Riders by 8 wickets in rain-hit clash

West Delhi Lions registered a convincing eight-wicket victory over East Delhi Riders in a rain-curtailed Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 09:51 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
DPL 2026: West Delhi Lions beat East Delhi Riders by 8 wickets in rain-hit clash
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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