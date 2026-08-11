/DPL 2026: West Delhi Lions beat East Delhi Riders by 8 wickets in rain-hit clash

West Delhi Lions registered a convincing eight-wicket victory over East Delhi Riders in a rain-curtailed Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday.
After rain interrupted the game, West Delhi Lions were set a revised target of 58 runs from seven overs. The Lions completed the chase in just 4.1 overs to secure a comfortable win.
East Delhi Riders were restricted to 95/5 in 15 overs before rain brought their innings to a halt. The Riders suffered an early setback when Dhruv Kaushik was dismissed off the first ball. Arpit Rana and Sujal Singh then put together a 53-run partnership to steady the innings.
Rana played an attacking knock of 32 off 20 balls before his dismissal triggered another slide. East Delhi Riders continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, although Sujal contributed 34 off 22 balls before being dismissed.
For West Delhi Lions, Mayank Gusain was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 2/16 in three overs. Shubham Dubey also claimed two wickets, finishing with 2/17 in his three overs.
Chasing a revised target of 58, West Delhi Lions lost Ankit Kumar early for four runs off three deliveries. However, the early dismissal failed to derail the chase as Krish Yadav and Jitesh Singh took charge.
Krish was particularly aggressive during the short chase, smashing an unbeaten 34 off just 14 balls. His quickfire innings helped the Lions reach the revised target in only 4.1 overs.
West Delhi Lions therefore completed an eight-wicket win over East Delhi Riders in the rain-affected DPL 2026 fixture.
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