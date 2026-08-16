/DPL 2026: Yash Dhull, Siddharth Joon power Central Delhi Kings to eight-wicket win over North Delhi Strikers

Captain Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon produced a stunning batting display as Central Delhi Kings thrashed North Delhi Strikers by eight wickets in match 28 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.



Chasing 151 for victory, Central Delhi Kings made light work of the target as Dhull and Joon launched an aggressive assault from the very first ball. The opening pair put together a blistering 140-run partnership for the first wicket in just 45 deliveries, taking the game away from North Delhi in the powerplay itself.