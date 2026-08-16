Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /DPL 2026: Yash Dhull, Siddharth Joon power Central Delhi Kings to eight-wicket win over North Delhi Strikers

DPL 2026: Yash Dhull, Siddharth Joon power Central Delhi Kings to eight-wicket win over North Delhi Strikers

Yash Dhull and Siddharth Joon smashed quickfire fifties to power Central Delhi Kings to a dominant eight-wicket win. The duo’s 140-run opening stand helped Central Delhi chase down 151 in just 9.3 overs, with 63 balls to spare.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 11:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
DPL 2026: Yash Dhull, Siddharth Joon power Central Delhi Kings to eight-wicket win over North Delhi Strikers
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Vande Mataram row grows after Congress HQ video, BJP seeks action against Sonia Gandhi
2
3
4
5