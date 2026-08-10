/DPL 2026: Yugal Saini’s 91 powers Central Delhi Kings to thrilling win over South Delhi Superstarz

In reply, Central Delhi Kings suffered an early setback as captain Yash Dhull fell for just 1 run in the opening over. However, Yugal Saini turned the chase on its head with a sensational 91 off 45 balls, studded with nine boundaries and six towering sixes. Saini anchored vital partnerships, including a crucial 96-run stand for the fourth wicket with Keshav Dabas (39 off 27) and a rapid 48-run alliance with Vansh Bedi (21* off 13)