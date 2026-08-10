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DPL 2026: Yugal Saini’s 91 powers Central Delhi Kings to thrilling win over South Delhi Superstarz

Central Delhi Kings pulled off a high-octane run-chase to defeat South Delhi Superstarz by four wickets with two balls to spare in match 19 of the Delhi Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 07:41 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 07:41 AM IST
DPL 2026: Yugal Saini’s 91 powers Central Delhi Kings to thrilling win over South Delhi Superstarz
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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DPL 2026: Yugal Saini’s 91 powers Central Delhi Kings to thrilling win over South Delhi Superstarz
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