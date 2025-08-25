Dream11 Pulls Out: Who Will Sponsor Team India For Asia Cup 2025?

The sudden exit of Dream11 as Team India’s lead sponsor has left the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a scramble just weeks before the Asia Cup 2025. With the tournament set to kick off on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates, the cricketing giant must secure a new sponsor and reprint jerseys for the national team. Here’s a closer look at the potential contenders who could step into Dream11’s lucrative shoes.

Dream11’s Exit: A Result of New Gaming Law

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dream11’s pullout comes on the heels of the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which bans real-money gaming platforms in India. The move has forced the fantasy gaming giant, which has been synonymous with cricket sponsorship in recent years, to suspend all paid contests and operate only free-to-play games.

Founded 18 years ago, Dream11 had emerged as the largest fantasy sports platform in India, boasting a valuation of $8 billion. The company had secured a three-year deal worth ₹358 crore in July 2023 to become the BCCI’s lead sponsor, taking over from Byju’s. Its association extended beyond Indian cricket, partnering with the Caribbean Premier League, Big Bash League, and New Zealand’s Super Smash T20 tournaments.

While Dream11’s exit is a blow, the contract includes a clause protecting the company from penalties in case of legal disruptions to its core business, leaving BCCI with a clean slate to negotiate a new deal.

Top Contenders Eyeing Team India Sponsorship

With a prime sponsorship slot now open, several sectors are likely to express interest:

Fintech Firms

Zerodha, Angel One, and Groww have rapidly grown their customer base, empowering millions to invest in stocks and mutual funds. Sponsoring Team India would not only enhance their brand visibility but also help capture the attention of cricket fans, a demographic that overlaps with potential retail investors.

Automobile & FMCG Giants

Automobile and FMCG brands have a long history of backing cricket in India. Companies like Tata Group, which currently sponsors the Indian Premier League (IPL), could extend their cricketing investments to the national team. Other FMCG leaders may also see this as an opportunity to boost their brand recall ahead of the Asia Cup.

Conglomerates

Major Indian conglomerates such as Reliance Industries and the Adani Group have already invested heavily in IPL and the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The sudden availability of Team India sponsorship presents a chance to expand their footprint in international cricket and strengthen their sports marketing strategy.

Asia Cup 2025: A Sponsorship Race Against Time

The Asia Cup, slated to run from September 9 to 28 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, leaves BCCI with just over two weeks to finalize a sponsor. If a deal is not secured in time, the Indian team may enter the tournament without a lead sponsor, a rare occurrence for a cricket powerhouse. The urgency is compounded by jersey reprints and promotional commitments tied to the Asia Cup.

The Bigger Picture: Sponsorships and Cricket Growth

Team India sponsorships are not just about financial gains; they are about brand alignment with cricket, India’s most-watched sport. Past sponsors like Byju’s and Dream11 leveraged cricket’s mass appeal to expand their consumer base. The next sponsor will likely follow the same playbook, combining brand visibility, fan engagement, and digital marketing to maximize return on investment.

While Dream11’s exit marks the end of an era in fantasy gaming sponsorship, it opens doors for fintech firms, automobile leaders, FMCG companies, and industrial conglomerates to make a high-profile entry into cricket marketing. The BCCI’s choice will not only influence the team’s branding for the Asia Cup 2025 but could set the tone for sponsorship trends leading up to the 2027 Cricket World Cup.