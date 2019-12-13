Dressing room feels empty without you: KL Rahul misses Hardik Pandya

MUMBAI: The friendship that runs between India opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Hardik Pandya is well known to all their fans who follow their off-ground interactions. On Thursday, their cricket fans again got to witness their chemistry when the duo reunited at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

KL Rahul, who played an outstanding knock in the final T20I against West Indies, helping India clinch the three-match T20I series on Wednesday, revealed that he misses all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the dressing room.

Hardik has not played for India since the T20I series against South Africa in the home country which took place in September and underwent back surgery in October 2019.

In an adorable video posted on the official Twitter handle of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rahul can be seen telling Pandya that the dressing room feels empty without the latter and the entire team is eagerly waiting for his return.

"We are waiting for you to come back quickly, the dressing room feels empty without you at least for me, don`t know about the rest," Rahul said while interacting with Hardik after India`s 67-run win over West Indies in the series decider at the Wankhede.

"You and (Jasprit) Bumrah are so important to the team. Hopefully, you guys recover and come back soon," he added.

When Rahul cheekily added that he can only say for himself, Pandya was quick to react and said with a grin, "They (other teammates) are also feeling the same, they told me off camera."

On Wednesday evening, Rahul scored 91 off just 56 balls as India posted a mammoth total of 240/3. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also took the Windies bowlers to the cleaners and contributed with 71 and 70* runs respectively.

However, West Indies could manage 173/8 in their allotted quota of 20 overs and lost the match by 67 runs.

(With IANS inputs)