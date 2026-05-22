Dropped by India, now IPL's best captain: Shubman Gill's stunning 153-day comeback powers GT to top 2

Former India batter Mohammed Kaif has declared Shubman Gill the standout captain of IPL 2026, following Gujarat Titans' dominant 89-run victory over Chennai Super Kings on Thursday night, a result that confirmed GT's place in the top two of the points table for the second consecutive season under Gill's leadership. Last year, GT finished third and were eliminated in the Eliminator. This time around, Gill's side will enter the playoffs with the added security of two opportunities to reach the final.

Why Gill Edges Shreyas Iyer

Earlier in the season, Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer had been widely regarded as the sharpest tactical mind in the competition after guiding his team to six victories in a row, a run that briefly made him the captain with the highest win percentage in IPL history. However, his standing has taken a considerable hit since then, with PBKS having now lost six consecutive matches under his watch.

Setback

Dropped as India's T20 World Cup 2026 vice-captain, Shubman Gill has scripted a stunning 153-day redemption. Leading Gujarat Titans as captain, Gill has emerged as IPL 2026’s best captain, guiding GT to the top 2 with consistent performances. Mohammad Kaif praised his leadership, marking an inspiring comeback.

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In contrast, Gill's reputation has only grown, and Kaif wasted no time in making his verdict public after GT's win.

"For me Shubman Gill is this IPL's best captain," Kaif posted on X following the result.

For me Shubman Gill is this IPL's best captain. The sign of a great captain is how he uses his bowlers. His bowlers have taken 108 wickets in 14 games. RCB, PK, SRH, RR, CSK have been dismissed by GT bowlers, Gill asks his bowlers to stick to Test match line and length. Gill… — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 21, 2026

He elaborated on the reasoning behind his assessment. "The sign of a great captain is how he uses his bowlers. His bowlers have taken 108 wickets in 14 games."

Kaif, who won the inaugural IPL title with Rajasthan Royals, went further in his praise. "RCB, PBKS, SRH, RR, CSK have been dismissed by GT bowlers, Gill asks his bowlers to stick to Test match line and length. Gill plays correct cricket and has great batting technique and knows how to use his bowlers," he said.

Numbers That Back the Claim

The bowling unit Gill has marshaled this season has been nothing short of exceptional. Kagiso Rabada sits joint-top of the wicket-takers chart with 24 scalps, while Rashid Khan is fourth on the list with 19 and Mohammed Siraj sits seventh with 17. Between them, the GT attack has systematically dismantled some of the strongest batting lineups in the competition.

Gill himself has contributed handsomely with the bat as well, accumulating 619 runs at a strike rate of 162, placing him second among the season's leading run-scorers. Only his opening partner Sai Sudharsan, who has amassed 638 runs, sits ahead of him. As captain across the last two seasons combined, Gill has now overseen 18 wins against just 11 defeats, a record that lends considerable weight to Kaif's assessment.