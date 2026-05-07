'Dropped catches cost us...': Blame game erupts in PBKS camp after 33-run thrashing vs SRH, Shreyas Iyer says this

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a significant 33-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, marking the team’s third consecutive loss in IPL 2026. After starting the season with a dominant seven-match unbeaten streak, the Shreyas Iyer-led side has slipped to second place in the standings with 13 points. This loss also continues a dismal trend for Punjab, who have failed to secure a win against Hyderabad at their home ground since 2017.

Shreyas Iyer Reflects on Declining Form

Despite the team's strong start to the season, Captain Shreyas Iyer expressed concern over their recent momentum. During the post-match presentation, he emphasized the need for a psychological reset.

“Yes, absolutely. I feel we got a fairytale start in this tournament and everyone was in great space. And the mindset was top notch. I think it’s important that we stick to the same mindset. It’s easy to get diverted and talk negatively about things. But if we are going to continue with the same form, that’s not going to help us. But definitely we are going back and reflecting on things that we did not do well in particularly the last three matches. And see to it that we come back strong,” said Iyer.

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Costly Fielding Errors

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, PBKS struggled to contain SRH, who posted a massive 235 for 4. The Punjab fielding unit was particularly porous, dropping three critical catches. Cooper Connolly and Lockie Ferguson both gave Ishan Kishan lives, while Shashank Singh dropped Heinrich Klaasen when he was on just nine runs.

Iyer highlighted these missed opportunities as the turning point of the game:

“I think it was too much because we dropped too many catches at the start and we could have easily delayed their score by 30-40 runs. Because the wicket kept getting slower and the cutters were holding up a bit. So we were not comprehensive enough on the field, neither in bowling nor in batting. So I think they played comprehensive cricket and they showed us how to win the match,” added Iyer.

Despite the loss and the drop in the standings, Iyer praised Chahal’s aggressive approach:

“Certainly the way he bowled, he was fearless and his attitude was fantastic against left-handers. I asked him to be attacking especially when the new batsmen were in because they were in charge right from ball one. And it was crucial to get wickets at that point of time. Unfortunately, we were not able to take catches. I think that was the biggest setback in today’s game. But definitely, something to reflect on and come back stronger,” said Iyer.

Highlights and Standout Performers

While most of the PBKS bowling attack struggled, Yuzvendra Chahal was a bright spot, finishing with figures of 1 for 32. His economy rate of 8.00 was the best for the team.

Match Statistics & Standings:

Top Scorer (SRH): Heinrich Klaasen (69 off 43 balls)

Top Scorer (PBKS): Cooper Connolly (107* off 59 balls)

Purple Cap Leader: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (17 wickets)

Orange Cap Leader: Heinrich Klaasen (494 runs)

IPL 2026 Points Table (Top 5):

POS TEAM PL W L PTS NRR

1 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 7 4 14 0.737

2 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 13 0.571

3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 12 1.420

4 Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 12 0.510

5 Gujarat Titans 10 6 4 12 -0.147