/Dropped, Questioned, Back With a Bang: Ishan Kishan's dominant century sparks ODI WC 2027 selection debate

"I feel very proud right now because I'm wearing this jersey after a long time. More than that, I'm just happy to be in this tremendous side because all the players here are experienced, young. It's all a mixture of everything. So, just looking up to make India win more matches," Ishan said in a BCCI video.

The century marked an emphatic statement from the wicketkeeper-batter, who accelerated brilliantly after a measured start and reached three figures in only 71 balls. His fearless strokeplay ensured India maintained an aggressive scoring rate throughout the middle overs before Afghanistan briefly fought back with late wickets.