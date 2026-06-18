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Dropped, Questioned, Back With a Bang: Ishan Kishan's dominant century sparks ODI WC 2027 selection debate

The left-handed batter's explosive century, combined with captain Shubman Gill's magnificent 154, powered India to a commanding 170-run victory at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, helping the hosts seal the three-match series 2-0.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 11:27 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
Dropped, Questioned, Back With a Bang: Ishan Kishan's dominant century sparks ODI WC 2027 selection debate
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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