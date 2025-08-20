Hard-hitting batting all-rounder Liam Livingstone has voiced anger at how he was dropped from England’s white-ball squads earlier this year. He revealed that England head coach Brendon McCullum informed him via a phone call during IPL 2025, a moment he describes as one of his biggest frustrations. The 32-year-old feels uncertain about his international future, stating that his prime years are being wasted as he is mainly seen as a lower-order power-hitter instead of being given chances higher up the order.

Livingstone is in extraordinary form for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred Currently. He is the tournament’s top run-scorer so far, just ahead of Manchester Originals skipper Jos Buttler. He has 211 runs in five innings at an average of 70.33 with one half-century and a strike rate of 166.14

“Obviously I didn’t have a great series in India and Pakistan and I hold my hands up: I wasn’t good enough out there. But I probably wasn’t the only one,” Livingstone admitted. “I don’t know where I stand with England, to be honest. The frustrating part for me is I feel like I’ve got my best cricket ahead of me.”

Desire to play T20 World Cup 2026

Livingstone stressed his continued passion to represent England despite the setback. He compared his age and situation to Jos Buttler, insisting that players in their thirties can still peak as world-class performers.

“I absolutely love playing for England… Nothing makes me prouder than being able to represent my country. At my age now, I feel like this is where people start to really come into their prime as a batter. You look at Jos [Buttler] over the last few years and I feel like, coming into a [T20] World Cup year, I could really help an England team go a long way to winning a World Cup,” he said.

He added, “That’s probably the frustrating thing for me: I would love to help. I would love to play for England. I feel like I’m still good enough to play for England. But I haven’t had a single word since halfway through the IPL, so I don’t really know where I stand, to be honest… I probably feel like right now, I’m playing as well as I ever have done in my whole career.”

Batting position concerns

Livingstone believes his best performances have come when he plays higher in the batting order. His records support this claim.

“That’s probably been one of my biggest frustrations,” he explained. “Whenever I’ve gone up the order, I’ve actually done really well for England. Maybe my versatility has probably been against me a little bit: being able to come in further down the order and hit sixes from ball one is obviously not something that a lot of people can do.

“I feel like I’m a batter that can go on and win games for whoever I’m playing for, not necessarily a slogger down the order that can come in and come off every now and then. I feel like I’ve got more game than that, to be honest. The more responsibility I’ve had in my career, the better I’ve done… Certainly, I feel like I’m thriving on it at the moment with the Phoenix.”

At number 5, Livingstone has 398 runs from 19 innings at an average of 24.87, including a century, with a strike rate of 153.66. At number 4, his numbers improve significantly 310 runs from 10 innings at an average of 38.75 with two fifties and a strike rate of 157.36.