Duleep Trophy 2025 Controversy: Why KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj’s Exclusion Has BCCI Miffed

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sent a strong message to state associations after top India players KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj were surprisingly left out of the South Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. The board’s directive comes as part of its ongoing effort to maintain the prestige and competitive standard of India’s premier domestic tournaments.

BCCI’s Firm Stand on Centrally-Contracted Players

According to sources, BCCI general manager of cricket operations, Abey Kuruvilla, emailed state associations stressing the importance of selecting all available centrally-contracted players for the Duleep Trophy. The board’s concern arose when South Zone, announcing its squad on July 27, excluded not only KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj but also Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, and Sai Sudharsan.

“To uphold its prestige and ensure the highest quality of competition, it’s imperative that all currently available India players are selected for their respective zonal teams,” Kuruvilla reportedly wrote. The communication emphasized that zonal convenors must ensure inclusion of all top national players to give the tournament the respect it deserves.

Duleep Trophy’s Role in Domestic and National Cricket

The Duleep Trophy, which begins on August 28 in Bengaluru, has long been considered a critical platform for both domestic stalwarts and international stars to showcase their skills. Participation of seasoned Indian cricketers not only raises the competitive level but also provides emerging talents the opportunity to test themselves against the country’s best.

However, some state associations have argued that international players could instead feature in India A or Board President’s XI matches. The concern is that the automatic inclusion of international stars can limit opportunities for Ranji Trophy performers who have consistently excelled throughout the season. Despite this, the BCCI’s policy is clear: participation in domestic competitions is mandatory for all available centrally-contracted players unless they are on international duty or have prior approval for leave.

Controversy Over South Zone’s Squad

South Zone’s squad selection, led by captain Tilak Varma, drew immediate attention as it omitted several marquee names. With KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj unavailable, the onus now falls on the board and zonal selectors to ensure the remaining matches are competitive. While some players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Shreyas Iyer are expected to participate, the absence of Rahul and Siraj has left fans and experts debating the squad’s strength.

The omission also highlights ongoing tension between rewarding domestic performers and integrating international stars into zonal teams. Some state associations feel that the Duleep Trophy should primarily spotlight domestic talent, with India A or President’s XI tours serving as platforms for established internationals.

BCCI’s Clear Guidelines for Player Participation

The board has reiterated that any player who opts out of domestic competitions without prior approval risks being ineligible for national selection. Leave is granted only for “valid and cogent reasons,” ensuring that the domestic calendar remains a key component of India’s cricketing structure. BCCI’s directive reflects its intent to balance national priorities with the integrity and competitiveness of domestic tournaments.