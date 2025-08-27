Duleep Trophy 2025 Kicks Off In Bengaluru: Full Squads, Format, Schedule, And Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

The prestigious Duleep Trophy 2025 is set to begin tomorrow, August 28, 2025, in Bengaluru. The zonal red-ball tournament, a key fixture in India’s domestic calendar, will feature the best talent from across the country, giving selectors a closer look at players ahead of the long home season.

Tournament Dates & Venue

Dates: August 28 - September 15, 2025

Venue: BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru

Timings: Matches begin at 9:30 AM IST

Format

The Duleep Trophy 2025 will feature five knockout matches - two quarterfinals, two semifinals, and the final. Defending champions South Zone and West Zone enter directly into the semifinals, while the remaining four teams will battle in the quarterfinals.

Schedule

QF1 (Aug 28-31): North Zone vs East Zone

QF2 (Aug 28-31): Central Zone vs NorthEast Zone

SF1 (Sep 4-7): South Zone vs Winner of QF1

SF2 (Sep 4-7): West Zone vs Winner of QF2

Final (Sep 11-15): Bengaluru

Where to Watch

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network (as per latest updates)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will stream all matches live in India

Squads for Duleep Trophy 2025

South Zone

Tilak Varma (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen (vc), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, R Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar

West Zone

Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala

North Zone

Shubman Gill (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vc), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan

Central Zone

Dhruv Jurel (c & wk), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed

East Zone

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Sandeep Patnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami (Ishan Kishan & Akash Deep were named earlier but are ruled out of the opener)

NorthEast Zone

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Ankur Malik, Jehu Anderson, Aryan Bora, Techi Doria, Ashish Thapa, Sedezhalie Rupero, Karnajit Yumnam, Hem Chetri, Palzor Tamang, Arpit Subash Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Pheiroijam Jotin, Ajay Lamabam Singh

What’s at Stake?

The Duleep Trophy has long been considered a platform for India hopefuls to make their case for national selection. With senior stars like Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Tilak Varma in action, along with rising talents, this year’s edition promises to be a crucial one in shaping India’s future squads.