Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: How To Watch Online, TV Telecast, Schedule And Match Timings

The Duleep Trophy 2025 begins today, August 28, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, setting the stage for one of India’s most prestigious red-ball tournaments. With North Zone facing East Zone and Central Zone clashing with North East Zone in the opening quarterfinals, fans are eager to know: where can they watch the Duleep Trophy live streaming and telecast today?

What Is the Significance of the Duleep Trophy 2025?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Duleep Trophy, introduced in 1961-62 and named after Kumar Shri Duleepsinhji, has long been a testing ground for India’s red-ball hopefuls. The tournament bridges the gap between Ranji Trophy seasons and provides selectors a closer look at domestic talent under pressure.

This year, West Zone and South Zone are directly seeded into the semifinals, while other regions battle it out from the quarterfinal stage. With marquee players like Tilak Varma, Mohammed Shami, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Rajat Patidar in action, the stakes are sky-high.

Where to Watch Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming in India?

Cricket fans in India can catch all the matches of the Duleep Trophy 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar website and app. The OTT platform will broadcast every ball from Bengaluru, giving viewers uninterrupted coverage of India’s biggest zonal red-ball competition.

Is the Duleep Trophy 2025 Available on TV Channels?

Yes. Fans who prefer traditional television viewing can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which will telecast the tournament live across India. This dual availability ensures fans can follow the action both online and on TV.

Can Fans Watch Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Outside India?

Unfortunately, the Duleep Trophy will not be broadcast or live streamed outside India. International cricket fans may need to follow live updates and highlights through social media platforms and cricket portals.

What Is the Duleep Trophy 2025 Schedule?

The Duleep Trophy 2025 fixtures will run from August 28 to September 15 in Bengaluru. Matches start at 9:30 AM IST, with tosses scheduled at 9:00 AM IST.

Quarter-final 1: North Zone vs East Zone – Aug 28-31 – CoE Ground 1

Quarter-final 2: Central Zone vs North East Zone – Aug 28-31 – CoE Ground 2

Semi-final 1: West Zone vs Winner of QF1 – Sept 4-7 – CoE Ground 1

Semi-final 2: South Zone vs Winner of QF2 – Sept 4-7 – CoE Ground 2

Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 – Sept 11-15 – CoE Ground 1

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be four-day matches, while the grand finale will be a five-day red-ball contest.

Which Players Should Fans Watch During the Live Streaming?

The Duleep Trophy 2025 promises top-quality cricket, with several players to watch closely on live streaming:

Yashasvi Jaiswal (West Zone): The 2022 top-scorer with 497 runs, including a brilliant 265 in the final.

Tilak Varma (South Zone): Captaining his side in the semifinals, aiming to cement his Test credentials.

Dhruv Jurel (Central Zone): Leading from the front after his India A success.

Riyan Parag (East Zone): All-rounder hungry to prove himself in the longer format.

Mohammed Shami (North Zone): Veteran pacer providing experience and firepower.

Why Should You Watch Duleep Trophy 2025 Live?

With red-ball cricket under the spotlight and the BCCI keen on bolstering India’s Test bench strength, the Duleep Trophy is more than just a domestic tournament. It is an audition stage where careers can be made or broken.

For fans, the live streaming offers a ringside view of tomorrow’s international stars in action. Whether it’s Jaiswal’s elegant strokeplay, Shami’s fiery spells, or Tilak Varma’s leadership, every game promises edge-of-the-seat action.