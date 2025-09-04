Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals: Schedule, Squads, Venue, Live Streaming and Key Battles in Bengaluru

The Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-finals promise a thrilling contest as India’s top domestic red-ball talent locks horns in Bengaluru from September 4 to 7. With South Zone vs North Zone and West Zone vs Central Zone lined up, the stage is set for high-quality cricket that could shape the careers of several rising stars while giving fans a glimpse of the future of Indian cricket.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Semi-Finals: Venue and Match Timings

Both semi-finals will be hosted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru, known for its sporting pitches and competitive first-class fixtures.

Semi-Final 1: South Zone vs North Zone | September 4-7 | 9:30 AM IST

Semi-Final 2: West Zone vs Central Zone | September 4-7 | 9:30 AM IST

The toss for both matches will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

While fans have been eagerly waiting for live coverage, the Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-finals will not be broadcast or streamed live. Only the final, scheduled for September 11, will be available for live streaming. However, score updates and highlights will be accessible across digital platforms, ensuring fans don’t miss key moments.

For the second semi-final, several reports suggest that JioHotstar could provide digital coverage of West Zone vs Central Zone, though official confirmation remains awaited.

Teams in Focus: Squads and Star Players

South Zone

Led by Mohammed Azharuddeen, South Zone boast a formidable batting unit with Devdutt Padikkal, Narayan Jagadeesan, and Tanmay Agarwal in their ranks. With Ricky Bhui and Shaikh Rasheed offering stability in the middle order, the side looks balanced despite losing Vijaykumar Vyshak to injury.

North Zone

Under Ankit Kumar’s leadership, North Zone rely heavily on youngsters like Yash Dhull, Ayush Badoni, and Shubham Khajuria. With all-rounders Nishant Sandhu and Yudhvir Singh Charak providing depth, they will need collective consistency to challenge the power-packed South Zone.

West Zone

The strongest on paper, West Zone, led by Shardul Thakur, feature big names such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. With a mix of international stars and proven domestic performers like Shams Mulani and Tushar Deshpande, West Zone enter as clear favourites.

Central Zone

Skipper Rajat Patidar has been in sublime touch, and his leadership will be crucial against West Zone. With Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed spearheading the pace attack and Manav Suthar providing spin options, Central Zone have the firepower to cause an upset.

Key Battles to Watch Out For

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Deepak Chahar: The aggressive opener taking on the swing bowler could define West Zone’s batting start.

Shreyas Iyer vs Manav Suthar: A Test hopeful against an in-form spinner is bound to be an intriguing duel.

Devdutt Padikkal vs Mayank Dagar: South Zone’s stylish left-hander will be tested by North Zone’s disciplined spin.

Rajat Patidar vs Shardul Thakur: The Central skipper will need to withstand Thakur’s fiery spells to keep his side competitive.

Expert Analysis: What’s at Stake

The Duleep Trophy 2025 has already delivered strong individual performances, but the semi-finals will separate the contenders from the pretenders. With selectors keeping a close watch ahead of India’s packed international calendar, standout performances here could directly influence future call-ups.

West Zone enter as overwhelming favourites due to their depth and experience.

Central Zone, buoyed by Patidar’s form, could spring a surprise if their bowlers deliver.

South Zone’s youthful batting firepower makes them dangerous contenders.

North Zone, considered underdogs, will bank on team spirit and resilience.