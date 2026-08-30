/Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone bowl out Central Zone for 266 as Sarkar, Mukesh shine

Sarkar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-38, and provided early breakthroughs by removing openers Aman Mokhade and Kunal Chandela in quick succession. Mukesh maintained the pressure from the other end and ended up with 3-56, including the crucial scalp of Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar for 12, while Shami took 2-42, which also included an excellent set-up to get the better of Yash Rathod.