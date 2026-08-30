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Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone bowl out Central Zone for 266 as Sarkar, Mukesh shine

East Zone bowled out Central Zone for 266 on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal, with Abhijit Sarkar and Mukesh Kumar claiming three wickets each. Rinku Singh top-scored with 60, while Mohammed Shami also chipped in with two wickets as East Zone dominated the opening day.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 07:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
Duleep Trophy 2026: East Zone bowl out Central Zone for 266 as Sarkar, Mukesh shine
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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