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Duleep Trophy 2026 Final, Day 1: Ishan Kishan's century, Shikhar Mohan's 85 put East Zone in command against South Zone

Ishan Kishan went back unbeaten on 111, while the other wicketkeeper batter Kumar Kushagra also remained unscathed on 63 as the two took East Zone to a strong score of 385/4 in 79 overs at stumps on Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2026 final in Chennai on Sunday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Duleep Trophy 2026 Final, Day 1: Ishan Kishan's century, Shikhar Mohan's 85 put East Zone in command against South Zone
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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