The two batters went all cylinders behind the South's tiring attack in the final session as they put up an unbeaten stand of 144 from 160 balls and did not lose a single wicket in the final session. After being 246/4 at tea, it was this session which East Zone stole completely apart from a strong first session. East made runs at 5.56 an over as they collected 139 runs from 25 overs to end the day on a high note.