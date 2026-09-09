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Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 4: Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Mohan extend East Zone's lead to 584 runs vs South Zone

Ishan Kishan, who brought his match tally to a staggering 350 runs, compiled an explosive 80 off 98 balls, laced with nine fours and three sixes, before missing out on a second century in the match.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 08:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 4: Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Mohan extend East Zone's lead to 584 runs vs South Zone
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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