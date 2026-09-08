/Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar shine as East Zone reduce South Zone to 242/6 on Day 3

Padikkal made a strong fifty but holed Mukesh Kumar out to deep square leg. Sooryavanshi took the captain's armband for a brief period in the later part of the second session as Ishan Kishan was off the field. He brought in Shami for a brief spell, and the pacer got the highest Ranji Trophy scorer from the previous season, Smaran Ravichandran. This time Kushagra insisted for the review to Sooryavanshi after the umpire did not pick the edge.