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Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar shine as East Zone reduce South Zone to 242/6 on Day 3

Both Shami and Mukesh took two wickets each as the Tilak Varma-led South Zone were restricted to 242/6 in the first innings and ended the Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy 2026 Final trailing by 466 against East Zone on Tuesday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 07:22 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar shine as East Zone reduce South Zone to 242/6 on Day 3
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar shine as East Zone reduce South Zone to 242/6 on Day 3
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