/Duleep Trophy 2026 Final : What happens if East Zone vs South Zone ends in a draw?

East Zone are in a commanding position in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final against South Zone, but with the match entering its final day, one question has become particularly important: what happens if the contest ends without a result?
The answer gives East Zone a major advantage.
Ishan Kishan's side posted a massive 708 in their first innings after winning the toss and choosing to bat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Kishan produced the defining innings of the match, scoring 270 off 334 balls, with 30 fours and seven sixes.
Kumar Kushagra added 101, while Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shikhar Mohan contributed 72 and 85 respectively. South Zone were eventually dismissed for 336, leaving East Zone with a substantial 372 run first innings lead.
East Zone then strengthened their position further in the second innings. At the latest score, they are 259/6 in 64.5 overs, which gives them an overall lead of 631 runs.
What Happens If The Final Is Drawn?
Unlike a conventional league match where a drawn first class game can see the teams share the points, the Duleep Trophy knockout rules provide a different outcome.
If the final ends in a draw, the team that holds the first innings lead is declared the winner. This means East Zone already have the crucial advantage after South Zone failed to surpass their 708.
South Zone therefore needed to reach at least 709 in their first innings to move ahead of East Zone and put themselves in a position to benefit from a drawn contest. Instead, they were bowled out for 336.
The rule also explains why East Zone were able to bat for such a long period in their first innings rather than declaring early. Every additional run increased the gap South Zone had to overcome, while continuing to bat also reduced the amount of time available for South to force a result.
East Zone Eye Third Duleep Trophy Title
East Zone entered the final looking for their first Duleep Trophy championship since 2012/13. They had won the competition in 2011/12 and 2012/13, making a victory this year potentially their third title. Their route to the final included a four wicket victory over defending champions Central Zone in the semifinal. That result ended East Zone's 13 year wait for a place in the final.
With East Zone already holding the first innings advantage and now leading by 631 runs overall, South Zone face an enormous task on the final day. Unless South Zone can force a remarkable turnaround, East Zone are firmly positioned to reclaim the Duleep Trophy after more than a decade.
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