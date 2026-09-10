Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Duleep Trophy 2026 Final : What happens if East Zone vs South Zone ends in a draw?

Duleep Trophy 2026 Final : What happens if East Zone vs South Zone ends in a draw?

East Zone are in a commanding position in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final against South Zone, but with the match entering its final day, one question has become particularly important: what happens if the contest ends without a result?

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 11:39 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
Duleep Trophy 2026 Final : What happens if East Zone vs South Zone ends in a draw?
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Vinicius Jr, Raphinha to play In India as Brazil announce 26 man squad
2
3
4
5