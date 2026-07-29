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Duleep Trophy 2026: Ishan Kishan to lead East Zone, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named vice-captain; check full squad

During the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2026, all eyes will be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is rising quickly in Indian cricket after a breakthrough season. The young player, set to represent East Zone, recently stood out during India's series against Zimbabwe.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 09:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 09:11 PM IST
Duleep Trophy 2026: Ishan Kishan to lead East Zone, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named vice-captain; check full squad
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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