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Duleep Trophy 2026: Kanhaiya Wadhawan named North Zone Captain, Ayush Badoni Vice-Captain

Jammu & Kashmir wicketkeeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan has been named North Zone captain for the Duleep Trophy, with Delhi's Ayush Badoni appointed vice-captain. The 15-member squad also features India pacer Arshdeep Singh, Abdul Samad, Yash Dhull and Anshul Kamboj for the tournament starting August 23.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Duleep Trophy 2026: Kanhaiya Wadhawan named North Zone Captain, Ayush Badoni Vice-Captain
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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