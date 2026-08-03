/Duleep Trophy 2026: Kanhaiya Wadhawan named North Zone Captain, Ayush Badoni Vice-Captain

Jammu & Kashmir wicketkeeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan has been named captain of the North Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, to be played from August 23 to September 10 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.



Delhi’s batting all-rounder Ayush Badoni, who made 307 runs in last year’s Duleep Trophy, has been appointed as the vice-captain. The North Zone selection committee met in New Delhi on Monday, and picked the 15-member squad which has a blend of international experience and proven domestic performers.