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Duleep Trophy 2026: Rajat Patidar retained as Central Zone captain, Rinku Singh named vice-captain

Rajat Patidar has been retained as Central Zone captain for the Duleep Trophy 2026, with Rinku Singh appointed vice-captain as the defending champions named a 15-member squad for their title defence. The squad features key players including Yash Rathod, Saransh Jain and Harsh Dubey, while Central Zone will begin their campaign in the semi-finals on August 30.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Duleep Trophy 2026: Rajat Patidar retained as Central Zone captain, Rinku Singh named vice-captain
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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