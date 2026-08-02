/Duleep Trophy 2026: Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Ishan Kishan to lead, Check squads of South, Central, West, North zone

The premier Indian domestic red-ball circuit is officially back, with the prestigious Duleep Trophy 2026-27 set to take center stage from August 23 to September 10. All matches for this elite multi-zonal tournament will be conducted at the state-of-the-art BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. As selectors finalize rosters packed with international stars and emerging red-ball prospects, anticipation has reached a fever pitch across the country.
Strategic Leadership and Tournament Format
The zonal sides will be marshaled by prominent names in Indian cricket:
West Zone: Headed by stylish Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Shams Mulani serving as his deputy.
East Zone: Led by dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, alongside young prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as vice-captain.
Central Zone: Defending champions are led by seasoned middle-order mainstay Rajat Patidar, with explosive white-ball finisher Rinku Singh named vice-captain.
South Zone: Commanded by batting sensation Tilak Varma, with Ricky Bhui taking on the vice-captaincy.
The competition follows a high-stakes knockout structure. Reigning champions Central Zone and runners-up South Zone have directly secured pre-qualification berths into the semi-finals. Meanwhile, the remaining zonal contenders will battle through the quarter-finals starting August 23, setting the stage for an intense road to the final on September 6.
Complete Zonal Squads for Duleep Trophy 2026-27
1. Central Zone Squad
Captain: Rajat Patidar
Vice-Captain: Rinku Singh
Squad: Aryan Juyal (wk), Kunal Singh Rathod (wk), Saransh Jain, Aman Mokhade, Kunal Chandela, Zeeshan Ansari, Aryan Pandey, Arshad Khan, Ayush Pandey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Yash Thakur, Nachiket Bhute.
Indiatimes
Stand-by Players: Amandeep Khare, Mayank Mishra, Saurabh Rawat, Bhargav Merai, Kunal Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya.
2. East Zone Squad
Captain: Ishan Kishan
Vice-Captain: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sudip Gharami, Mohammed Shami, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suraj Jaiswal, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shikhar Mohan, Subranshu Senapati, Abhijit Sarkar, Anukul Roy, Denish Das.
Indiatimes
Stand-by Players: Ayush Loharuka, Sridam Paul, Sambit S Baral, Sharandeep Singh, Swastik Samal.
3. West Zone Squad
Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad
Vice-Captain: Shams Mulani
Squad: Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Harvik Desai (wk), Urvil Patel (wk), Jaymeet Patel, Siddharth Desai, Atit Sheth, Prithvi Shaw, Shivalik Sharma, Mukesh Choudhary.
Stand-by Players: Arshin Kulkarni, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mahesh Pithiya, Aarya Desai, Vishal Jayswal, Jay Gohil.
4. South Zone Squad
Captain: Tilak Varma
Vice-Captain: Ricky Bhui
Squad: Abhinav Tejrana, SK Rasheed, K Himateja, R Smaran, N Jagadeesan, Karun Nair, T Thyagarajan, Shreyas Gopal, K Sai Teja, T Vijay, V Kaverappa, Aman Khan
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