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Duleep Trophy 2026: Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Ishan Kishan to lead, Check squads of South, Central, West, North zone

Get the complete squads, team captains, schedule, and venue details for the Duleep Trophy 2026-27. Discover full rosters for Central, East, West, and South Zone.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Duleep Trophy 2026: Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Ishan Kishan to lead, Check squads of South, Central, West, North zone
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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