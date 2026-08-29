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Duleep Trophy 2026: Yash Dhull likely to miss North Zone semi-final against South Zone

Yash Dhull is likely to miss North Zone’s Duleep Trophy 2026 semi-final against South Zone due to a suspected Grade 2 hamstring injury. Former India U19 captain Uday Saharan could replace him, while Sanat Sangwan is likely to open alongside Qamran Iqbal.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 05:15 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
Duleep Trophy 2026: Yash Dhull likely to miss North Zone semi-final against South Zone
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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