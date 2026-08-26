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Duleep Trophy: Abid Mushtaq's 9 for 99 powers North Zone to 52-run win over West Zone

Abid Mushtaq was the star of the show on a red-soil pitch that took 25 wickets to spin, as North  Zone secured a thrilling victory over West Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 04:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 04:36 PM IST
Duleep Trophy: Abid Mushtaq's 9 for 99 powers North Zone to 52-run win over West Zone
Image Credit: JioHotstar/BCCI Domestic Screengrab

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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