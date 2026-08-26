Tushar Deshpande, who has a first-class best of 123, survived 17 deliveries before charging down the track to Mushtaq on the 18th. But his undoing was the drift around the stumps as his attempted heave resulted in an edge that was taken by Abdul Samad in the slips. Three balls later, North sealed the win when Urvil Patel was trapped lbw for 25 while trying to attack Sindhu’s left-arm spin.



If West still had a review, he could have overturned the decision. Mushtaq’s effort was backed by a good spell from Arshdeep Singh, who was playing red-ball cricket for the first time in nearly a year and ended up with four wickets.