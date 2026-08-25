/Duleep Trophy: East Zone thrash North East Zone by innings and 210 runs in quarterfinal

Shahbaz Ahmed’s commanding 167 and Anukul Roy’s five-wicket haul powered East Zone to an innings and 210-run win over North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru on Tuesday.



East Zone first posted a mammoth 467 before Abhijit Sarkar’s five-wicket haul helped bowl North East Zone out for 111 in their first innings. After being sent to bat again through a follow-on, North East Zone managed 146, with Anukul Roy finishing with five wickets as East Zone completed a dominant victory.