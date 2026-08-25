Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Duleep Trophy: East Zone thrash North East Zone by innings and 210 runs in quarterfinal

Duleep Trophy: East Zone thrash North East Zone by innings and 210 runs in quarterfinal

East Zone first posted a mammoth 467 before Abhijit Sarkar’s five-wicket haul helped bowl North East Zone out for 111 in their first innings in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal. After being sent to bat again through a follow-on, North East Zone managed 146, with Anukul Roy finishing with five wickets as East Zone completed a dominant victory. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
Duleep Trophy: East Zone thrash North East Zone by innings and 210 runs in quarterfinal
Image Credit: BCCI Domestic/X

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Duleep Trophy: East Zone thrash North East Zone by innings and 210 runs in quarterfinal
2
3
4
5