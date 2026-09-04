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Duleep Trophy Final: Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj named in South Zone squad

Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj have been named in the South Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone. The duo recently featured in India’s Test series against Sri Lanka, while Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could also feature in the final.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 04:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
Duleep Trophy Final: Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj named in South Zone squad
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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