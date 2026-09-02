/Duleep Trophy Final, East Zone vs South Zone: Date, venue, live streaming, squads - all you need to know

East Zone and South Zone will lock horns in the final of the Duleep Trophy 2026, commencing Sunday, September 6, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This is only the second time East and South will meet in a Duleep Trophy final. The previous meeting was in 1970-71 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Notably, the BCCI moved the final from the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to Chepauk so spectators can attend. Chepauk last hosted a Duleep Trophy final in 2012.
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Detail Information
Fixture East Zone vs South Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final
Dates September 6-September 10, 2026 (5-day match)
Start Time 09:30 AM IST
Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai
Trophy Rule In the event of a draw, the winner is determined by first-innings lead
Road To The Duleep Trophy Final
East Zone
East Zone, captained by Ishan Kishan, beat defending champions Central Zone by four wickets in the first semi-final. Set 159, they got there with a day to spare.
Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 40 and Kishan finished unbeaten on 39. Mukesh Kumar took four wickets and Mohammed Shami three as Central collapsed to 158 in their second innings.
South Zone
South Zone captain Tilak Varma produced a masterclass in the semifinal against North Zone, anchoring the side with an unbeaten 116 in the first innings and striking an unbeaten 51 in the second-innings chase of 181. MD Nidheesh’s decisive five-wicket haul (5/56) on Day 4 curtailed North Zone's lower order to seal a 7-wicket victory.
Live Streaming & Broadcast
The D will be shown live on TV on Star Sports Network in India and streamed on Jio Hotstar. Play begins at 9:30 AM IST daily.
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East Zone
Ishan Kishan (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (vc), Mohammed Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Mukesh Kumar, Virat Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Anukul Roy, Subhranshu Senapati, Shikhar Mohan, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Abhijit Sarkar, Denish Das, Md Kounain Quraishi.
South Zone
Tilak Varma (c), Narayan Jagadeesan, Ricky Bhui, Shaik Rasheed, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, MD Nidheesh, Kavuri Saiteja, Aman Hakim Khan, Tripurana Vijay, Kodimela Madhusudhan Himateja, Abhinav Tejrana
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