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Duleep Trophy: Gurnoor Brar joins North Zone team for semis; Auqib Nabi likely to play county championship

Both Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi were part of India’s squad in the recent 1-0 series win over Sri Lanka but did not feature in the playing eleven.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 06:34 PM IST
Duleep Trophy: Gurnoor Brar joins North Zone team for semis; Auqib Nabi likely to play county championship
Image Credit: IANS/BCCI

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Duleep Trophy: Gurnoor Brar joins North Zone team for semis; Auqib Nabi likely to play county championship
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