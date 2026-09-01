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Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi guide East Zone into final after beating Central Zone

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fiery 43 and Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 39 helped East Zone chase 159 with four wickets in hand. The victory knocked defending champions Central Zone out and sent East Zone into the Duleep Trophy final.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 07:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi guide East Zone into final after beating Central Zone
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi guide East Zone into final after beating Central Zone
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