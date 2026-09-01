/Duleep Trophy: Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi guide East Zone into final after beating Central Zone

Abhijit K. Sarkar struck first on Day 3 when he got nightwatchman Aryan Pandey before Shami and Mukesh got Yash Rathod and Aman Mokhade. The East bowlers continued their work as Central were reeling at 97/8 before a fight came from Harsh Dubey and Arshad Khan, who put 43 for the ninth wicket. But their resistance did not last long as Central were bowled out for 158 to go with the 266 they made in the first innings.