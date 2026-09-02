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Duleep Trophy: Tilak Varma, MD Nidheesh star as South Zone beat North Zone by 7 wickets to reach final

Set a target of 181 on the final day of the semi-final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground 2, South Zone completed the chase of 181 with ease, anchored by Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 51 off 79 balls on Wednesday. 

 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 04:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 04:13 PM IST
Duleep Trophy: Tilak Varma, MD Nidheesh star as South Zone beat North Zone by 7 wickets to reach final
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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