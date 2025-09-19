Dunith Wellalage Learns of Father’s Death After Sri Lanka Beats Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2025, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Sri Lanka all-rounder Dunith Wellalage learned about the death of his father, Suranga Wellalage, immediately after his team’s thrilling victory over Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2025. The news cast a shadow over Sri Lanka’s dominant performance in the Group B clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 18.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sri Lanka Triumph Amid Mixed Emotions

Sri Lanka secured a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Afghanistan, successfully chasing a challenging target of 170 runs with eight balls to spare. Kusal Mendis starred in the run chase, remaining unbeaten on 74 off 52 balls, while Kamindu Mendis provided crucial support with an unbeaten 26 off 13 deliveries. Despite the victory, the celebrations were muted for the team, especially for 22-year-old Wellalage, who received devastating news about his father’s sudden passing due to a heart attack.

The emotional moment was highlighted when Sanath Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka’s coach and former opening batsman, consoled Wellalage. Video clips circulating online show Jayasuriya placing a comforting hand on Wellalage’s shoulder, offering support during this tragic moment.

Russell Arnold Confirms the Loss

Former cricketer and commentator Russell Arnold confirmed the sad news on air shortly after the match. He remembered Suranga Wellalage as a respected cricketer who captained Prince of Wales College, coincidentally during Arnold’s captaincy at St Peter’s College. Arnold reflected on the tight-knit atmosphere within the Sri Lankan dressing room and expressed hope that the team’s unity would help them navigate both the emotional moment and the upcoming Super Four stage.

Wellalage’s Challenging Day on the Field

On the field, Dunith Wellalage had a tough outing. In his four-over spell, he conceded 49 runs, including a brutal final over where Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi smashed five consecutive sixes, contributing 32 runs in the last over alone. Afghanistan finished with a competitive total of 169/8, but Sri Lanka’s bowlers collectively stepped up, with Pathirana claiming 4 for 18, putting the team in a strong position to chase the target.

Wellalage’s personal disappointment on the field was compounded by the heartbreaking news off it. His performance, while overshadowed by Nabi’s assault, remains a part of his learning curve as a young left-arm spinner. Despite this, Sri Lanka’s batting depth ensured a comfortable chase, highlighting the team’s resilience.

Road Ahead: Super Four Uncertainty

Sri Lanka has qualified for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup alongside Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan. The first match is scheduled against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on September 20. Wellalage’s participation in the upcoming fixtures remains uncertain as he deals with the personal loss.

The young spinner has already showcased his talent on the international stage, recording two five-wicket hauls against India, including a remarkable 5 for 40 in the 2023 Asia Cup. Fans and team management will closely monitor his availability and emotional readiness for the critical Super Four games.