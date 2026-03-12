'During selection meetings...': Did MS Dhoni really drop Yuvraj Singh? Sandeep Patil breaks silence on Yograj Singh's allegations - WATCH

Former BCCI chief selector Sandeep Patil has addressed one of the most persistent and controversial narratives in Indian cricket history. Speaking on the Vicky Lalwani Show on YouTube, Patil categorically denied that former captain MS Dhoni played any role in the exclusion of Yuvraj Singh from the national squad during his tenure as head of the selection committee.

The Chief Selector’s Clarification

For years, the narrative that MS Dhoni influenced the selectors to sideline Yuvraj Singh has circulated within cricketing circles, largely fueled by public statements from Yuvraj's father, Yograj Singh. However, Sandeep Patil has now gone on the record to set the story straight, asserting that the legendary captain never interfered with the committee's duties.

“Not even once, during selection meetings, on tours, or during matches, did Mahendra Singh Dhoni tell us to drop Yuvraj Singh. I’m saying this clearly on record,” Patil stated.

Patil further elaborated on the professional relationship between the captain and the board officials. “Dhoni had complete faith in the selection committee. He never tried to influence our decisions,” he explained.

Addressing Yograj Singh’s Allegations

While Patil expressed empathy for Yograj Singh’s position as a parent, he maintained that the criticism directed toward Dhoni is misplaced. “A father naturally feels strongly about his son. That’s understandable. But in this case, the blame is being directed at the wrong person,” Patil noted.

The clarification comes in response to frequent and intense outbursts from Yograj Singh. In a recent interview on the Switch YouTube channel, Yograj reiterated his stance against the former skipper.

“I will never forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at himself in the mirror,” Yograj said. Despite acknowledging Dhoni’s status as a great cricketer, he remained firm on his personal grievance. “He is a great cricketer and I respect that. But what he did to my son is unforgivable. That man ended my son’s career. Yuvraj could have played four or five more years for India. I challenge anyone to have a son like Yuvraj,” he added.

The Legacy of Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh’s contribution to Indian cricket remains unparalleled, particularly his role as the architect of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup win and the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph. In the 2011 tournament, he was named Player of the Series for a historic all round performance, achieved while he was unknowingly battling a cancerous tumor in his lungs.

Former teammates like Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag have frequently lauded Yuvraj as a rare talent, echoing Yograj's sentiment regarding his impact on the game.

Conclusion of the Narrative

Sandeep Patil’s testimony serves as a significant counterpoint to the long standing rumors. By taking responsibility for the selection decisions as a committee, Patil has attempted to exonerate MS Dhoni from the charge of ending Yuvraj’s career. While the emotional divide between the families appears unlikely to close, the official record now reflects that the decisions were made based on the committee's judgment rather than captaincy pressure.