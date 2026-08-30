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Dwayne Bravo makes CPL history as TKR retire his iconic No. 47 jersey

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have announced that the franchise will retire Dwayne Bravo’s iconic No. 47 jersey.

Published: Aug 30, 2026, 09:33 AM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 09:33 AM IST
Dwayne Bravo makes CPL history as TKR retire his iconic No. 47 jersey
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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Dwayne Bravo makes CPL history as TKR retire his iconic No. 47 jersey
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