Dwayne Bravo To Dewald Brevis: Players To Represent Both Mumbai Indians And Chennai Super Kings - Shardul Thakur Joins List

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed many fierce rivalries, but none match the intensity of the iconic clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). These two giants, with multiple titles and a massive fan base, have dominated the league since its inception. Over the years, several players have switched between the two camps, some early in their careers, some at the tail end, and some via mega auctions.

The Rare Club: Players Who Have Played for Both MI and CSK

Switching between MI and CSK is unusual, given their strong core teams and consistent retention strategies. Yet, over different seasons, auctions, trades, and replacement signings have led to players donning both yellow and blue.

Here’s a look at some of the most significant names who have represented both sides:

Dwayne Bravo, Jacob Oram, Thisara Perera, Michael Hussey, Ashish Nehra, Dwayne Smith, Parthiv Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tim Southee, Mustafizur Rahman, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Richard Gleeson

Shardul Thakur will be the 23rd player to represent to play for the two most successful teams in the IPL alongside some of the greats of the IPL.

The Larger Significance

Players who have represented both MI and CSK enjoy a rare distinction, being part of the two most iconic franchises in IPL history. With the league expanding and auctions becoming increasingly unpredictable, more names may join this elite list in the future. For now, the crossover group reflects the IPL’s dynamic nature and the evolving landscapes of team compositions.