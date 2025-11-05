East Bengal To Honour Deepti Sharma & Richa Ghosh After India’s Historic Women’s World Cup Win

In a landmark moment for women’s cricket and Bengal’s rich sporting heritage, Kolkata giants East Bengal Club have announced that Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh will be felicitated for their extraordinary contributions to India’s maiden Women’s World Cup victory. The duo, who emerged as vital pillars of India's campaign, will be honoured at a ceremony to be scheduled at a mutually convenient date — a gesture that cements their legacy in Bengal’s sporting folklore.

This celebration not only recognises two world-class performers but also signals a seismic moment for women’s sports in India, reaffirming the nation’s growing admiration for female athletes who continue to rewrite history on the global stage.

Deepti Sharma: Player of the Tournament & India’s Ultimate Game-Changer

If India’s path to World Cup glory had a heartbeat, it was Deepti Sharma. Awarded the Player of the Tournament, Deepti stood tall as the backbone of the Indian squad, delivering under pressure across conditions and stages. Her incredible haul of 22 wickets in nine matches — the highest in the tournament — showcased her craft, composure and unmatched consistency.

But Deepti’s brilliance wasn’t limited to the ball. Her 215 runs, including three half-centuries and a decisive 58 in the final, made her the complete package — a genuine match-winner who rose when India needed her most. A proud representative of Bengal for seven seasons, Deepti’s journey reflects grit, discipline and quiet dominance — qualities that have turned her into a national icon and global star.

Richa Ghosh: Fearless Firepower & The New Face of Indian Women’s Batting

If Deepti was India’s anchor, Richa Ghosh was the storm. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter ignited the tournament with fearless stroke-play, smashing 235 runs at an impressive average of 39.16. Her strike rate of 133.52 — the highest in the competition — and 12 thunderous sixes redefined aggression in women’s cricket and inspired a generation to dream bigger and bolder.

Richa’s emergence from Siliguri to the world stage is a modern-day sporting fairytale — a journey fuelled by passion, persistence and unwavering belief. As East Bengal Club rightly acknowledged, her success brings “pride to every Bengali” and shines as a beacon for young girls across India chasing sporting excellence.

East Bengal’s Tribute: Celebrating Legacy, Loyalty & Rising Women’s Power

East Bengal’s decision to felicitate the duo is more than symbolic — it is a celebration of Bengal’s deep connection to cricketing excellence and a proud acknowledgement of the state’s growing footprint in women’s sport. Club president Murali Lal Lohia, in personal letters to both players, hailed their “inspirational journeys” and “unwavering commitment to Bengal’s sporting legacy.”

His message to Deepti highlighted her roots and long association with Bengal cricket, a reflection of loyalty rarely seen in modern sport. To Richa, he emphasised how her fearless journey fuels dreams of young women across the state and country — a powerful endorsement of the growing power of women’s cricket in India.