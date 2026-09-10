Quraishi capped his milestone in the following over by striking back-to-back sixes off spinner Tripurana Vijay over mid-wicket and long-on. From the other end, Roy completed a patient half-century by steering Shaik Rasheed through point for a single in the 89th over. Roy’s resistance ended when he was caught at slip by Devdutt Padikkal off MD Nidheesh for 64, after pushing loosely at a length delivery outside off-stump.