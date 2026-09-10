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East Zone create history, win Duleep Trophy after 13 years under Ishan Kishan's captaincy

Resuming their second innings on the final day, East Zone rode on a maiden first-class century from Md Kounain Quraishi and a half-century from Anukul Roy (64) before declaring at 388/7 in 99.2 overs. Once the declaration was done, the Ishan Kishan-led East Zone set off into immediate celebrations over winning the title. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 03:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
East Zone create history, win Duleep Trophy after 13 years under Ishan Kishan's captaincy
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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