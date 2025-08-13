ECB Bans Ex-RCB Star From Promoting OnlyFans In The Hundred Due To This Reason....

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Tymal Mills recently became the first cricketer to join OnlyFans, a platform primarily known for adult content. However, his move has quickly hit a stumbling block. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has prohibited Mills from displaying the OnlyFans logo on his bat while playing in The Hundred.

ECB Cites “Family-Friendly” Concerns

According to a report by BBC Sport, the ECB made this decision because they believe the website’s reputation does not align with the “family-friendly nature of The Hundred.” While Mills clarified that his account will not contain explicit adult content, the board stood firm on its stance.

As a result, the 33-year-old pacer refrained from displaying the OnlyFans logo during Southern Brave’s opening matches of the 2025 season. Mills has reportedly accepted the decision and chosen to comply without dispute.

Mills’ OnlyFans: Cricket and Lifestyle Focus

Speaking earlier to The Athletic, Mills explained that his presence on the platform is purely for cricket and lifestyle content. He emphasized that his aim is to provide behind-the-scenes insights into the life of a professional cricketer, breaking away from “manicured” and “generic” media interviews.

“This is all about pure cricket and lifestyle material. It’s uncharted territory but something I’m really excited about,” Mills said. He further revealed that most subscriptions to his page will be free, with content including personal thoughts, exclusive footage, and candid moments from his cricketing journey.

Impactful Start in The Hundred 2025

Despite the off-field controversy, Mills shone for Southern Brave in their opening match against Manchester Originals, taking 3/22 with the ball and contributing six vital runs with the bat. His performance played a key role in securing the win for his side.

IPL Career and Past Achievements

Mills’ IPL career includes stints with RCB and MI, where he played a combined total of 10 matches and claimed 11 wickets. Notably, RCB purchased him for a hefty ₹12 crore in the 2017 IPL auction, reflecting the high regard for his pace and death-bowling skills.