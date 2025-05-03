ECB Bans Transgender Women from Women’s and Girls’ Cricket Following UK Supreme Court Ruling

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that transgender women will no longer be allowed to participate in women’s and girls’ cricket matches in England. The new regulation, effective immediately, stipulates that only those whose biological sex is female are eligible to compete in these categories. Transgender women, however, can continue to play in open and mixed-gender cricket formats.

This move comes in response to a recent UK Supreme Court ruling, which clarified that under equality laws, the term “woman” refers exclusively to biological females. The ECB said the change was necessary following legal advice received in light of this ruling.

ECB Reiterates Commitment to Inclusion

In a statement, the ECB said, “Our regulations for recreational cricket have always aimed at ensuring that cricket remains as inclusive a sport as possible. These included measures to manage disparities, irrespective of someone’s gender, and safeguard the enjoyment of all players.”

It added that although the policy has changed, the board remains committed to supporting transgender players through Recreational Cricket Boards and will seek updated guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Top-Level Ban Already in Place Since 2023

The ECB had already implemented a ban on transgender women in the top two tiers of women’s cricket, as well as in The Hundred tournament, last year under its revised transgender participation policy.

England Football Follows Suit

The ECB’s decision comes just a day after the Football Association (FA) of England announced that transgender women will no longer be eligible to compete in women’s football. The policy, which had previously allowed participation based on testosterone levels, will officially change from June 1, 2025.

The FA stated that although the decision was difficult, it was in line with legal requirements and supported by advice from experts. “Transgender women will no longer be able to play in women’s football in England,” said the governing body. Registered transgender players are being contacted directly to explain the new rules and offer guidance for continued involvement in the sport.

Government and Legal Perspective

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged the autonomy of sports organizations in creating policies but emphasized legal compliance. “We have been clear that biology matters when it comes to women’s sport, and we will continue to support bodies to protect the integrity, fairness, and safety of the game,” the spokesperson said.

Scottish FA Also Enforces Ban

The Scottish Football Association also declared on Thursday that it would ban transgender women from participating in women’s football starting from the 2025/26 season. “Only biological females will be permitted to play in competitive girls’ and women’s football,” the Scottish FA stated. The association plans to release guidance on how transgender players can still be involved in the sport in other ways.