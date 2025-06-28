ECB’s Director Rob Key Confirms Key Change for Second Test Against India

Jofra Archer is expected to participate in at least one of the upcoming back-to-back Test matches against India, as confirmed by Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket, in an interview with Sky Sports News. The fast bowler, who last played a Test in February 2021, has been sidelined with persistent shoulder and back injuries. Now included in the squad for the second Test at Edgbaston beginning July 2, Archer may also feature in the third Test at Lord’s, which starts July 10. England won the first test against India at Headingley, Leeds and the news of Archer coming back is a major boost for the hosts.

“Jofra Archer a Gamble” – Nasser Hussain

While excitement grows around Archer’s return, former England captain and Sky Sports pundit Nasser Hussain has urged caution, calling his selection for the second Test a “gamble.” Archer recently made his red-ball comeback for Sussex against Durham in the County Championship a match that ended on Wednesday marking his first red-ball appearance in four years.

Despite this, Rob Key is optimistic that Archer could jump straight into Test cricket.

“I would imagine that he will play at least one of the next two Tests. As I stand here now that's where it's heading, but who knows? He could bowl the first ball of the Edgbaston Test. All options are available," Key added.

Archer’s Workload and Readiness

Key highlighted the significant amount of preparation Archer has undergone over recent months.

“The amount of work Jofra has put in over the last six months almost… There is a point where your \[bowling] loads are there because of the building up you've been doing. We have to be careful with all of our bowlers but if you didn't want bowlers to get injured you would never play them. That's not what it's about. It's about getting your bowlers out there as much as possible so they can impact games of cricket," he said.

Vaughan’s Perspective and Sussex Match Option

Former captain Michael Vaughan voiced his concern on Archer’s return, suggesting he would not bring the pacer back into the longest format too hastily.

"There is a chance he could play in the Championship if we think that is the best thing or it might be that if he doesn't play at Edgbaston having him around is the best thing. It was a question of could he hit his straps and could he get up to a decent pace, which we felt he did. Jofra is such a talent and was straight on the money. You need a lot of different things to be a world-class bowler and he has all of them – pace, release point, skill, accuracy," key added.



England vs India Test Series 2025 – Fixtures & Schedule

First Test, Headingley – England won by five wickets

Second Test: July 2–6 – Edgbaston

Third Test: July 10–14 – Lord’s

Fourth Test: July 23–27 – Old Trafford

Fifth Test: July 31–August 4 – The Kia Oval