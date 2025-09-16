ED Summons Ex-Indian Cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa Over Alleged Illegal Betting App Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa as part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged illegal online betting platform, according to reports. The summons forms part of the agency’s probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as it seeks to track possible violations related to dubious betting apps operating in India.

Robin Uthappa to Appear First

Former India batsman Robin Uthappa, 39, has been directed to appear before the ED on September 22 to record his statement. Uthappa, who retired from professional cricket in 2022, had appeared in promotional content for a betting app that has been under the scrutiny of central authorities for suspected illegal operations. The ED is reportedly examining the nature of these endorsements and the financial trails linked to such promotions.

Yuvraj Singh Summonsed Next

Yuvraj Singh, another iconic figure in Indian cricket, has been summoned a day later, on September 23, to appear before the agency. While specific details regarding Yuvraj’s involvement remain under investigation, the ED is likely to question the cricketer’s role in endorsing the platform, along with any financial links that may exist.

Previous High-Profile Summons

This move follows the questioning of several other high-profile personalities linked to the alleged betting operations. Former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina were questioned earlier, with Dhawan reportedly interrogated for eight hours over his connection to betting app. Additionally, celebrities from the entertainment industry, including former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra, have also been summoned. Notably, Urvashi Rautela serves as the Indian ambassador for the betting app.

Illegal Betting Apps Under ED Scanner

The ED is investigating a network of illegal betting apps accused of defrauding investors and the public of crores while allegedly evading tax liabilities. Officials are tracking financial transactions meticulously to uncover potential violations of anti-money laundering laws. The central agency is also assessing the role of endorsements by celebrities in promoting these apps and the implications on financial and regulatory compliance.

The development has cast a shadow over the involvement of retired cricket stars in commercial endorsements. With multiple former players under investigation, the case highlights the increasing scrutiny of promotional activities and the responsibility of sports personalities to ensure compliance with the law.