ED Summons Ex-Indian Cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa Over Alleged Illegal Betting App Case
The ED has summoned former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa in connection with its probe into alleged illegal betting app. The investigation examines celebrity endorsements, financial links, and potential violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, following prior questioning of Dhawan and Raina.
Trending Photos
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa as part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged illegal online betting platform, according to reports. The summons forms part of the agency’s probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as it seeks to track possible violations related to dubious betting apps operating in India.
Shahid Afridi Slams Son-In-Law Shaheen Afridi After Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 Defeat To India
Robin Uthappa to Appear First
Former India batsman Robin Uthappa, 39, has been directed to appear before the ED on September 22 to record his statement. Uthappa, who retired from professional cricket in 2022, had appeared in promotional content for a betting app that has been under the scrutiny of central authorities for suspected illegal operations. The ED is reportedly examining the nature of these endorsements and the financial trails linked to such promotions.
'Pakistan No Match For India': Sourav Ganguly Mocks Rivals After Asia Cup Defeat
Yuvraj Singh Summonsed Next
Yuvraj Singh, another iconic figure in Indian cricket, has been summoned a day later, on September 23, to appear before the agency. While specific details regarding Yuvraj’s involvement remain under investigation, the ED is likely to question the cricketer’s role in endorsing the platform, along with any financial links that may exist.
Previous High-Profile Summons
This move follows the questioning of several other high-profile personalities linked to the alleged betting operations. Former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina were questioned earlier, with Dhawan reportedly interrogated for eight hours over his connection to betting app. Additionally, celebrities from the entertainment industry, including former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra, have also been summoned. Notably, Urvashi Rautela serves as the Indian ambassador for the betting app.
Illegal Betting Apps Under ED Scanner
The ED is investigating a network of illegal betting apps accused of defrauding investors and the public of crores while allegedly evading tax liabilities. Officials are tracking financial transactions meticulously to uncover potential violations of anti-money laundering laws. The central agency is also assessing the role of endorsements by celebrities in promoting these apps and the implications on financial and regulatory compliance.
The development has cast a shadow over the involvement of retired cricket stars in commercial endorsements. With multiple former players under investigation, the case highlights the increasing scrutiny of promotional activities and the responsibility of sports personalities to ensure compliance with the law.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv