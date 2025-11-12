IND vs SA: As India prepare to face South Africa in the first Test at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens from Friday, all eyes are on the pitch conditions. Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee has revealed that the wicket will be a balanced one, offering “something for everyone,” while confirming that head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management have requested “a bit of turn” for the match.

Curator Promises a Sporting Pitch

Speaking to India Today, Mukherjee said the pitch will have both bounce and turn as the game progresses, ensuring a fair contest between bat and ball. “The pitch will be good. It will be a good sporting wicket. As the days progress, there will be turn. There will be bounce. But everybody batter, bowler there is something for everybody on this pitch,” said Mukherjee.

The curator also mentioned that Gambhir’s discussion with the ground staff was similar to what any home team would do before a series.

“The chat with the team was like every home team has. If you go to Australia, there will be bounce. Likewise, Indian teams ask for a bit of turn. Not much, but they ask for a bit of turn,” he added.

Debate Over ‘Rank Turners’ Resurfaces

The conversation around pitch preparation comes amid criticism India faced during the recent home series against New Zealand, where turning tracks led to a 0-3 series defeat. Mukherjee, however, dismissed any notion that the Eden Gardens surface would be an extreme one.

“How can I say that? Those who play will be able to tell this. Our job is to prepare the pitch and try to give a good pitch. I hope people who watch the match enjoy the contest between bat and ball,” he stated.

Gambhir, Gill, and Morkel Examine the Surface

According to PTI, Gautam Gambhir, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and captain Shubman Gill conducted a detailed inspection of the pitch on Tuesday. Morkel and Gill reportedly tested the firmness of the wicket before calling Mukherjee over for a 15-minute discussion.

Sources present at the venue indicated that the team management didn’t appear fully satisfied with the initial surface conditions, suggesting possible tweaks before the match begins.

Balanced Pitch Expected for Series Opener

Despite concerns, Mukherjee remains confident that the wicket will deliver a competitive Test match. With both teams boasting strong spin and pace options, the Eden Gardens surface promises an intriguing battle where skill and adaptability will be key.