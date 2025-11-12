Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2983191https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/eden-gardens-pitch-to-have-bounce-and-turn-will-it-be-a-rank-turner-heres-what-kolkatas-pitch-curator-said-ahead-of-ind-vs-sa-1st-test-2983191.html
NewsCricket
IND VS SA 1ST TEST

Eden Gardens Pitch To Have Bounce and Turn: Will It Be A Rank Turner? Here's What Kolkata's Pitch Curator Said Ahead Of IND vs SA 1st Test

Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee revealed that the pitch for the India-South Africa Test will be a balanced surface with bounce and turn. He confirmed Gautam Gambhir’s team requested slight turn, while the management inspected the pitch closely, ensuring a fair contest between bat and ball.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Nov 12, 2025, 09:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Eden Gardens Pitch To Have Bounce and Turn: Will It Be A Rank Turner? Here's What Kolkata's Pitch Curator Said Ahead Of IND vs SA 1st TestIND vs SA 1st Test

IND vs SA: As India prepare to face South Africa in the first Test at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens from Friday, all eyes are on the pitch conditions. Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee has revealed that the wicket will be a balanced one, offering “something for everyone,” while confirming that head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management have requested “a bit of turn” for the match.

Curator Promises a Sporting Pitch

Speaking to India Today, Mukherjee said the pitch will have both bounce and turn as the game progresses, ensuring a fair contest between bat and ball. “The pitch will be good. It will be a good sporting wicket. As the days progress, there will be turn. There will be bounce. But everybody batter, bowler there is something for everybody on this pitch,” said Mukherjee.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The curator also mentioned that Gambhir’s discussion with the ground staff was similar to what any home team would do before a series.

“The chat with the team was like every home team has. If you go to Australia, there will be bounce. Likewise, Indian teams ask for a bit of turn. Not much, but they ask for a bit of turn,” he added.

Debate Over ‘Rank Turners’ Resurfaces

The conversation around pitch preparation comes amid criticism India faced during the recent home series against New Zealand, where turning tracks led to a 0-3 series defeat. Mukherjee, however, dismissed any notion that the Eden Gardens surface would be an extreme one.

“How can I say that? Those who play will be able to tell this. Our job is to prepare the pitch and try to give a good pitch. I hope people who watch the match enjoy the contest between bat and ball,” he stated.

Gambhir, Gill, and Morkel Examine the Surface

According to PTI, Gautam Gambhir, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, bowling coach Morne Morkel, and captain Shubman Gill conducted a detailed inspection of the pitch on Tuesday. Morkel and Gill reportedly tested the firmness of the wicket before calling Mukherjee over for a 15-minute discussion.

Sources present at the venue indicated that the team management didn’t appear fully satisfied with the initial surface conditions, suggesting possible tweaks before the match begins.

Balanced Pitch Expected for Series Opener

Despite concerns, Mukherjee remains confident that the wicket will deliver a competitive Test match. With both teams boasting strong spin and pace options, the Eden Gardens surface promises an intriguing battle where skill and adaptability will be key.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Sagar Puri

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

upsc cse mains result
UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 OUT At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link Of PDF Here
Pakistan ISI Spy Network
Russia Catches Pak Red-Handed, Busts ISI Plot To Steal India’s S-400 Secrets
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: Changing Terror Pattern - Did Probe Reveal Suspected Pak Links?
Delhi Red Fort blast
Similar Attacks, Different Stands: How US Backs Pak Over India On Terrorism
Delhi Red Fort Car Blast
Delhi Blast: From Reasons To Details of Bomb - What Are Initial Findings?
j&k LG manoj sinha
Jammu-Kashmir: LG Manoj Sinha Chairs High-Level Security Review in Srinagar
Xi Jinping
Shanghai's Streets Fall Silent: Anatomy Of A Crackdown
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Poll: NDA vs Mahagathbandhan - Strengths And Weaknesses | A Comparison
China
Diaspora Defiance: How China Hunts Uyghurs Across Borders
Jammu and Kashmir
How A Poster Praising Jaish In J&K Led To Multi-State Probe, Arrest Of Doctors