/Eden Gardens taken over! Sourav Ganguly gives big update as Bengal’s Ranji Game is shifted

The Cricket Association of Bengal has shifted Bengal's opening Ranji Trophy fixture against Delhi from Eden Gardens to Kalyani after the iconic Kolkata venue was placed under state government control for preparations related to a major Mahalaya programme.
CAB president Sourav Ganguly has backed the decision, making it clear that the association will comply with directions from the state government and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The change affects Bengal's first Ranji Trophy match of the 2026 season, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday, October 11.
Eden Gardens To Host Mahalaya Event
Eden Gardens is set to be handed over for a special four hour programme on the morning of Saturday, October 10, coinciding with Mahalaya and the beginning of the Durga Puja festivities. Ganguly said the CAB would follow the government's instructions while confirming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the programme.
“Whatever the state government and the honourable chief minister direct us to do, we will follow it. The Prime Minister is also supposed to attend," Ganguly said while speaking to the media.
The state government will retain control of Eden Gardens from September 25 to October 15. The extended period is intended to cover both preparations before the event and the dismantling of temporary structures afterwards. The arrangement has been communicated to the CAB by the state sports department.
The CAB has subsequently informed the BCCI about the venue change. Reports have also indicated that Kalyani is being prepared to stage the Bengal versus Delhi contest.
Grand Mahalaya Celebration Planned
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that Eden Gardens would host the special Mahalaya programme, which is being organised by the West Bengal Tourism Department in association with the Information and Cultural Affairs Department.
The event is expected to combine cultural and entertainment elements, including live performances, a drone display involving thousands of drones, fireworks, elaborate lighting and visual effects. Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is also scheduled to perform live.
The Special Protection Group is expected to take over the venue from September 25 ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.
The organisers are also hopeful that a mass dhak performance at the programme could earn recognition in the Guinness World Records, according to a Sportstar report.
Bengal's Ranji Campaign
With Eden Gardens unavailable during the opening fixture, Bengal will begin its Ranji Trophy campaign against Delhi in Kalyani before travelling for matches against Services and Kerala. The Bengal versus Delhi encounter remains scheduled for October 11, with the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season beginning that day. Current fixture listings confirm the opening round date for the contest.
The venue change represents an unusual development for Bengal's domestic campaign, with one of India's most historic cricket grounds being used for a major state organised cultural event at the start of the Durga Puja period.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.