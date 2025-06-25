In a gripping yet frustrating Day 5 of the first Test between India and England at Headingley, it wasn’t just the action with bat and ball that stole the spotlight. A light-hearted stump-mic moment from debutant India captain Shubman Gill went viral across social media platforms, providing brief comic relief in an otherwise testing session for the visitors.

Caught saying, “Ek taraf Mohammed hai, ek taraf Krishna... dono tabahi machayega” (One side has Mohammed, the other has Krishna… both will cause destruction), Gill referred to pace duo Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna as they tried to crack the resilient English top-order. Ironically, England’s openers had other plans.

Duckett, Crawley Flatten India’s Bowling Attack

Despite Gill’s optimistic tone behind the stumps, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley delivered a batting masterclass, stitching together a 180-run opening partnership that left India’s bowlers wicketless before rain halted play in the post-lunch session. England, chasing 371, resumed the day at 44/0 and took giant strides toward a famous victory.

Duckett, who survived a crucial drop on 98 by Yashasvi Jaiswal, went on to hammer a brilliant 149. His aggressive stroke play, combined with Crawley's measured 57*, nullified India's attack on a pitch that offered little assistance. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah, who took five wickets in the first innings, looked ineffective on the seemingly dead surface.

Dropped Catches and Flat Pitch Derail India’s Defense

India’s defensive strategy unraveled not just due to the English batsmen’s brilliance but also due to missed opportunities. Earlier in the session, Bumrah himself fluffed a return catch off Crawley, and the usually sharp Jaiswal’s drop added to India’s woes. The surface, impacted by the heavy roller, became increasingly docile—offering no swing or seam.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, analyzing the session on JioHotstar, noted:

“Before the day started, I’d say 70-30 in India’s favour. After this session? It’s even. Maybe the heavy roller dulled the pitch. But England’s real weapon here is their temperament while chasing.”

Gill's Debut Captaincy Test Turns Sour Despite First-Innings Heroics

While Gill’s stump-mic quip has now become meme material, the match marked a significant moment in his career as he became only the fifth Indian captain to score a century on Test captaincy debut. His classy 101 in the first innings, combined with tons from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, powered India to 477.

However, England’s reply was equally strong as they posted 471, with Jasprit Bumrah claiming a five-wicket haul. The slender six-run lead didn’t prove enough to put pressure on England in the final innings.

With weather delays and an unresponsive pitch, India's bowling unit lacked penetration. The gamble to include Prasidh Krishna over a more experienced spinner backfired, and Ravindra Jadeja was largely ineffective.